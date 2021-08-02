Bliss GVS Pharma gets GMP certificate from Russia for Palghar facility

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Drug firm Bliss GVS Pharma on Monday said it has received good manufacturing practice (GMP) certificate from the Ministry of Industry & Trade of the Russian Federation for its facility in Palghar in Maharashtra.

The Russian GMP certificate is for the company's manufacturing unit in Palghar in compliance with the requirements of the rules of Good Manufacturing Practice, Bliss GVS Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

''Russia being a key member of Eurasian Economic Union, this GMP approval opens the access for Bliss GVS to Russian Pharmaceutical market along with other member CIS countries,'' Bliss GVS Pharma Managing Director Harsh Sharma said.

The company intends to launch products in Gynaecology, Urology, and Anti-Haemorrhoidal segments across these markets, he added.

Shares of Bliss GVS Pharma closed at Rs 126.80 per scrip on BSE, up 17.84 per cent from its previous close.

