Copper futures rise on spot demand

Copper prices on Monday traded up by Rs 2.85 to Rs 754.55 per kg in the futures market on the back of a pick-up in the spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in August traded higher by Rs 2.85, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 754.55 per kg in a business turnover of 4,203 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by a pick-up in the spot demand.

