Copper futures rise on spot demand
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 16:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Copper prices on Monday traded up by Rs 2.85 to Rs 754.55 per kg in the futures market on the back of a pick-up in the spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in August traded higher by Rs 2.85, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 754.55 per kg in a business turnover of 4,203 lots.
Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by a pick-up in the spot demand.
