Exports from Indore SEZ rise by 21.5pc in Apr-Jun
- Country:
- India
Exports from the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of Indore rose by 21.5 per cent to Rs 3,103.32 crore during the first quarter (April-June) of the current financial year driven by a spurt in demand for life-saving drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Exports were worth Rs 2,555.42 crore from this SEZ in the corresponding period during the last FY, a top official of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry told PTI.
The official said that the drugs, especially life-saving, accounted for about 65 per cent of the exports from Indore SEZ between April and June this year.
At present, 67 units of different sectors including pharma, packaging material, engineering, textile manufacturing and food processing are running in Indore SEZ. Of these, 20 units are of the pharma sector alone, he said.
Spread over an area of more than 1,100 hectares, this SEZ is located in the industrial town of Pithampur in neighbouring Dhar district but it is officially known as 'Indore SEZ'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Social groups pay fees to the tune of Rs 1 cr of 235 Indore students
Liquor trader shot at, injured in MP's Indore
Liquor trader shot in Indore, search underway for accused
MP: Two held for firing at liquor trader in Indore
Balaxi Pharmaceuticals further diversifies geographical mix, reports 23% YoY increase in Profit After Tax for Q1FY22