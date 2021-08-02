Left Menu

Exports from Indore SEZ rise by 21.5pc in Apr-Jun

PTI | Indore | Updated: 02-08-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 16:26 IST
Exports from Indore SEZ rise by 21.5pc in Apr-Jun
  • Country:
  • India

Exports from the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of Indore rose by 21.5 per cent to Rs 3,103.32 crore during the first quarter (April-June) of the current financial year driven by a spurt in demand for life-saving drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exports were worth Rs 2,555.42 crore from this SEZ in the corresponding period during the last FY, a top official of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry told PTI.

The official said that the drugs, especially life-saving, accounted for about 65 per cent of the exports from Indore SEZ between April and June this year.

At present, 67 units of different sectors including pharma, packaging material, engineering, textile manufacturing and food processing are running in Indore SEZ. Of these, 20 units are of the pharma sector alone, he said.

Spread over an area of more than 1,100 hectares, this SEZ is located in the industrial town of Pithampur in neighbouring Dhar district but it is officially known as 'Indore SEZ'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021