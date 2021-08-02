Left Menu

Sensex jumps 364 points, realty and auto stocks spurt

Equity benchmark indices closed 0.7 per cent higher on Monday tracking positive global cues as tensions around China's regulatory crackdown eased and the US showed progress on its infrastructure plan.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-08-2021 16:31 IST
DLF Ltd surged by over 4 pc on Monday to Rs 351.80 per share. Image Credit: ANI
Equity benchmark indices closed 0.7 per cent higher on Monday tracking positive global cues as tensions around China's regulatory crackdown eased and the US showed progress on its infrastructure plan. The market mood was up as IHS Markit said India's manufacturing activities are fast recovering from the pandemic induced slowdown in May and June.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 364 points or 0.69 per cent at 52,951 while the Nifty 50 moved higher by 122 points or 0.77 per cent to 15,885. All sectoral indices were in the positive terrain with Nifty realty gaining by 4.8 per cent, auto by 1.3 per cent, IT by 1 per cent and PSU bank by 0.8 per cent.

Among stocks, DLF Ltd surged by over 4 per cent to Rs 351.80 per share while Godrej Properties was up by 3.1 per cent. Titan advanced by 3.6 per cent, Eicher Motors and Adani Ports by 2.9 per cent each, Grasim by 2.5 per cent, Britannia by 2.3 per cent and ONGC by 1.8 per cent.

However, UPL lost by 2.2 per cent, Tata Steel 1.5 per cent, Bajaj Finserv by 0.6 per cent, Bajaj Finance by 0.4 per cent and HDFC Bank by 0.2 per cent. Meanwhile, Asian shares were seeking a modicum of stability as Beijing's regulatory crackdown continued to reverberate amid disappointing economic news.

Japan's Nikkei bounced back 1.82 per cent as corporate earnings cheer offset virus worries. South Korea stocks ended 0.65 per cent higher on upbeat exports data while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index moved up 1.06 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

