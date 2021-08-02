Left Menu

Man Industries bags orders worth Rs 200 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 16:35 IST
Man Industries (India) Ltd on Monday said it has received new orders worth Rs 200 crore from oil and gas, and water sectors.

With these new contracts, the company's order book stands at Rs 1,500 crore, it said in a statement.

''Our business and order book continues to strengthen with orders secured across diverse sectors which further widens our client portfolio,'' company's Chairman R C Mansukhani said. Man Industries (India) Ltd - a member of the Man Group of India -is a manufacturer and exporter of large diameter carbon steel line pipes for various high pressure transmission applications for gas, crude oil, petrochemical products and potable water.

The company has manufacturing facilities for various types of anti-corrosion coating systems.

