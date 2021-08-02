Euro zone bond yields begin August with small rise

Euro zone government bond yields rose in early trading on Monday as optimism about more fiscal stimulus in the United States and improving sentiment in beaten-down Asian markets encouraged investors into riskier assets. The rise was measured, however. Government bond prices globally saw their biggest monthly rally in July since at least March 2020, driven by risks from the COVID-19 Delta variant and central bank assurances that a reduction in monetary support was still far off.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield fell 25 basis points in July, the biggest monthly drop since August 2019, while inflation-linked yields were down by their most in nine years. Despite worries that have driven investors into safer government debt in recent weeks, the broader investment mood was bullish on Monday, with stocks back at record highs and Chinese shares further rebounding after falling heavily last week.

Advertisement

There was also the prospect of more fiscal stimulus ahead as U.S. senators worked to finalise a sweeping $1 trillion infrastructure plan that could pass this week. Earlier on Monday data showed German retail sales increased much more than expected in June following an easing of COVID-19 restrictions, adding to hopes for a consumer-driven recovery in Europe's largest economy.

Germany's 10-year yield gained 1 basis point to -0.45% . There were similar small increases across core euro zone bond markets as well as peripheral bonds , although Italian bond yields dipped, with the 10-year yield down 1 basis point at 0.615%.

The final euro zone purchasing managers' index surveys for manufacturing in July came in slightly better than expected, underlining how busy factories are as economies rebound. The composite and services surveys follow on Wednesday, although analysts say developments in the U.S. market are likely to be of more significance for euro zone bond yields.

"It is much more likely in our view that U.S. rates will be in the driving seat this week, although long-dated supply from France and Spain could register after the aggressive curve flattening seen in the past month," ING analysts said, while also noting investors' focus on a Bank of England meeting on Thursday. Markets are also preparing for crucial U.S. jobs data due on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)