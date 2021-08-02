Audi Ahmedabad Launches 3 Electric SUVs - Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55 and Audi e-tronSportback 55

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India (NewsVoir) • The Audi e-tron will be retailing at a price range of Rs. 99.99 lakh to Rs 1.17 crore • Audi Ahmedabad will be equipped with a 50 kW DC fast charger Audi Ahmedabad made a giant leap in its journey of electric mobility with the launch of 3 electric SUVs - the Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55 and Audi e-tronSportback 55. Powered by two incredibly dynamic electric motors in the front and rear, the Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tronSportback offer a completely novel driving experience. Commenting on the launch, Mr. Samir Mistry, Managing Director, Audi Ahmedabad said, “Audi Ahmedabad is thrilled to launch Audi e-tron& Audi e-tronSportback for the Gujarat market. The Audi e-tron range has received phenomenal success across the world & we are confident that it will mesmerize luxury car enthusiasts in Ahmedabad. We at Audi Ahmedabad are ready to embrace the shift to sustainable mobility.” “The company, which launched the e-tron 50 and e-tron 55 along with e-tronSportback, priced at Rs. 99.99 lakh, Rs. 1.16 crore and Rs. 1.18 crore respectively (all prices ex-showroom), will bring more models out of the 20 electric cars that it plans to launch globally by 2025.” The e-tron 55 and e-tronSportback 55 have dual electric motors that deliver up to 300 kW of power with 664 Nm of torque, and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds. These are equipped with a 95kWh lithium-ion battery that enables a 359-484 km range (WLTP - Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure) on a single charge. On the other hand, the e-tron 50 has a dual motor with a combined power of 230 kW. It has a 71 kWh lithium-ion battery with 264-379 km range (WLTP), the company added. The e-tron 50 has a combination of AC charging up to 11 kW and DC charging up to 120 kW, it added. The company said customers who buy any of the three electric SUVs in 2021 will receive a complimentary wall box AC charger in addition to the 11 kW charger that comes standard with the car. Audi India said it is offering standard warranty of 2 years and high voltage battery warranty of 8 years or 1.6 lakh km, whichever is earlier along with options for extended warranty across a period of 2+2 years or 2+3 years. ''Early bird customers can avail of complimentary charging through 2021 at any Audi India dealership that is equipped with the charging facility,'' it said adding key Audi India dealerships will be equipped with a 50 kW fast charger in a phased manner. Image: From L to R: Mr. Samir Mistry, Managing Director, Audi Ahmedabad & Mr.Jainit Mistry, Director, Audi Ahmedabad PWR PWR

