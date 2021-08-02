Taurus Investment Trust Company, 5 others settle case with Sebi

Taurus Investment Trust Company and five individuals have settled with markets regulator Sebi in a case of alleged violations of mutual fund norms after paying Rs 40.67 lakh towards the settlement amount.

The matter pertained to the exposure of Taurus' four schemes to the debt securities of Ballarpur Industries Ltd (BILT), which had defaulted on payments in February 2017.

Apart from Taurus Investment Trust Company, those who settled the case are-- Taurus Mutual Fund's chief executive officer Waqar Naqvi and its compliance officer Anu Suri.

Besides, Amarjeet Singh, who was the CFO of Taurus Mutual Fund (MF), Dheeraj Singh, who was head of investments, and Archit Shah, who was the fund manager at the time of violations, also settled the matter, according to a Sebi order.

Sebi agreed to settle the adjudication proceedings against them for alleged violation of mutual fund norms after the six applicants approached the regulator.

''Pending adjudication proceedings initiated against the notice (six applicants) under the... SCN dated May 6, 2020, are hereby disposed of,'' Sebi said in a settlement order passed on Friday.

Sebi had initiated adjudication proceedings against them through a show-cause notice (SCN) issued in May 2020 for alleged violation of mutual fund norms.

Sebi had conducted an inspection of Taurus MF between March 2017 and January 2018 to examine the nature of valuation, due diligence conducted by the fund house in respect of its investment in debt securities issued by BILT and related entities, as well as fair treatment to investors in four of its schemes, which held debt securities issued by BILT before their markdown in valuation in February 2017.

It was alleged that Taurus MF failed in its duty to ensure compliance with clauses related to investment valuation norms. Also, the fund house allegedly did not have any policy to address conflict of interest in the valuation of the security.

Further, Taurus MF's valuation committee adopted a process, which led to the declaration of incorrect NAV (net asset value), which adversely affected the interest of the investors.

In addition, the stamping machine was allegedly tampered with to give favor to a select few investors.

As per the order, Naqvi, Amarjeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh, and Shah were members of the valuation committee.

By allegedly indulging in such acts, the six applicants violated the provisions of mutual fund rules.

Pending adjudication proceedings, the applicants had filed settlement applications for settlement of enforcement proceedings initiated against them.

According to this, Sebi's high-powered advisory committee recommended that the present adjudication proceedings may be settled on payment of Rs 40.67 lakh ''payable jointly and severally by Notices 1-6 following the settlement Regulations''. Following this, they remitted the amount and settled the case with Sebi.

In a separate order, the regulator has imposed a total penalty of Rs 70 lakh on Tilak Ventures Ltd (formerly known as Tilak Finance) and seven other entities for indulging in fraudulent trading.

Others penalized by Sebi are -- Giriraj Kishor Agrawal, Tanu Giriraj Agarwal, Rajeshbhai Khokhariya, Shobhana Rajeshbhai Khokhariya, Vaishali P. Khokhariya, Five X Finance & Investment Ltd (now Five X Tradecom Ltd), and Moryo Industries.

The case relates to the issuance of preferential shares by Tilak Ventures in 2012.

By funding its preferential issue to the extent of Rs 34.5 lakhs, Tilak Ventures misled investors and shareholders regarding raising of funds through the preferential issue, and routed its funds through Five X Tradecom and Moryo Industries to inflate its share capital as well as the shareholding of Khokhariyas, thereby committing fraud, Sebi said.

The regulator noted that Five X Tradecom and Moryo Industries aided in the scheme for routing the funds of Tilak Ventures. Further, Giriraj Kishor Agrawal and Tanu Giriraj Agarwal, being responsible for the functioning of Tilak Ventures, are liable for the actions of the company.

Through such acts, they violated the provision of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) Regulations, Sebi noted.

