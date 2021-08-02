Left Menu

02-08-2021
Exports up 47.91 pc in July to $35.17 bn
The country's exports grew by 47.19 per cent to USD 35.17 billion on account of healthy growth in the outbound shipments of petroleum, engineering, and gems and jewellery, according to the provisional data of the commerce ministry.

Imports during the month also rose by 59.38 per cent to USD 46.40 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 11.23 billion.

Exports of petroleum, engineering, and gems and jewellery in July increased to USD 3.82 billion, USD 2.82 billion and USD 1.95 billion respectively, the data showed.

However, exports of oilseeds, rice and meat, dairy and poultry products have recorded negative growth in the month under review.

Imports of petroleum, crude, and products rose by 97 per cent to USD 6.35 billion. Similarly, imports of gold were up by 135.5 per cent to USD 2.42 billion and pearls, precious and semi-precious stones inbound shipments stood at USD 1.68 billion in July.

However, imports of transport equipment, project goods and silver have recorded negative growth in July.

Further exports to the US, UAE, and Belgium increased to USD 2.4 billion, USD 1.21 billion and USD 489 million in July.

