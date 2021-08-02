Coal India's fuel supplies to power sector rises to 166 MT in Apr-Jul period

Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Monday said it has registered a 30.7 per cent growth in fuel supplies to the power sector at 166.3 million tonnes during the April-July period.

The fuel supplies by the company was at 127.2 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

''The company also clocked a robust 30.7 per cent growth in supplies to power sector during April-July'21 with a whopping 39 million tonnes (MT) increase, over same period year ago,'' CIL said in a statement.

With the country's power consumption gradually inching towards pre-pandemic levels, the off-take to coal-fired plants went up sharply to 166.3 MT in April-July period. Off-take to the power sector for July was at 39 MT compared to 33.3 MT in the same period a year ago.

CIL achieved the highest ever coal off-take, production and Over Burden Removal (OBR) for July of any year since the company's inception 46 years ago, posting a growth of 16.7 per cent, 14.1 per cent and 3.6 per cent, respectively.

The company's total coal off-take also increased by 46.7 MT in the first four months of the current fiscal, registering a strong 28.4 per cent growth compared to the year-ago period.

The total volume of coal supplied was 210.8 MT during April-July compared to 164 MT in the corresponding period a year ago.

''July'21 total supplies at 50.5 MT expanded by 7.2 MT in a month. Compared to off-take of 43.3 MT in July'20, the growth is 16.7 per cent,'' the statement said.

CIL's coal supply accounted for about three-fourth of the country's total coal-based power generation of 82.119 billion units in July.

The state-owned company recorded an output of 42.6 MT in July compared to 37.3 MT in July last year.

The double-digit growth in July helped the company push its progressive production growth to 5.2 per cent at the end of July.

In April-July period, CIL produced 166.6 MT of coal compared to 158.4 MT in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

