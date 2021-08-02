PM Modi launches digital payment solution e-RUPI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched e-RUPI, a person and purpose-specific digital payment solution that is aimed at improving transparency and targeted delivery of benefits.

Over the years, several programs have been launched to ensure that the benefits reach their intended beneficiaries in a targeted and leakproof manner, with limited touchpoints between the government and the beneficiary. The concept of electronic vouchers takes forward this vision of good governance.

To begin with, the thee-RUPI facility is available for health services and will be expanded to other segments.

''Today the country is giving a new dimension to digital governance. UPI voucher is going to play a huge role in making digital transactions, and DBT more effective. This will help everyone in targeted, transparent, and leakage-free delivery,'' the Prime Minister said while launching e-RUPI.

Not only the government, if any general organization or organization wants to help someone in their treatment, in their education, or for any other work, then they will be able to give eRUPI instead of cash, but he also said.

This will ensure that the money given by him is used for the same work for which that amount has been given, he added. e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment, an official statement said, adding, it is a QR code or SMS string-based e-voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries.

The users of this seamless one-time payment mechanism will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app, or internet banking access, at the service provider, it said.

It has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, and National Health Authority.

