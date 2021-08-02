Tough Times for Businesses in 2nd Wave Make More and More Go Digital

India – Business Wire India Retail and Wholesale businesses in India's fashion-apparel-garments sector have not been able to escape the impact of the ongoing second wave of the pandemic, unlike last year. In 2020, the outbreak was largely limited to the country's bigger cities only.

There had been an almost immediate spike in online orders once the national lockdown was lifted in parts of the country and delivery of all goods was allowed from October or the pre-festival period of last year. This time around, there is uncertainty among industry executives over recovery in the sector with pandemic impact been visible over the past several weeks.

This impact is seen to double in business-centric retail and wholesale markets where even after opening up in places like Surat, Ahmedabad, and other parts of Gujarat, Mumbai, and Delhi markets, as well as states like UP, MP, Bihar, are very slow in picking up.

Expectations of demand revival are driven by the belief that consumers will continue to avoid offline shops and malls and resellers have to move to a digital model of fulfillment and selling online with web-based stores.

Fibre2Fashion research has pointed out that the appetite to shop online in months beginning August, all through the festive season, is strong and will also continue to grow in the long run. Fibre2Fashion research team has found out that consumer demand was still high for ordering online with people buying more of those with each order, due to various restrictions in different states on traveling and delivery movements.

Advantages of buying wholesale through Business.F2FMART.Com Discover newer and effective ways to engage and compete in this ecosystem.

• Door to Door fulfillment • All India reach in ANY location, however, remote • Higher margin realization on products bought from F2FMart • Low minimum order quantity (MOQ) ordering • Order assurance and quality products from pre-validated sellers • Excellent range, and • Best wholesale discounts compared to ONLINE ordering on fashion marketplaces.

Fibre2Fashion is a two-decade-old vertical B2B platform in fashion and lifestyle that is tailored to serving the community. Start fashion and apparel sourcing through the Wholesale B2B e-commerce platform.

About F2FMART Introduced as a part of Fibre2Fashion umbrella, Business.f2fmart.com is a global B2B marketplace for Ready-To-Sell Wholesale goods that enables companies to sell worldwide by enhancing their marketing efforts, sales processes and improving efficiencies.

About Fibre2Fashion Private Limited Since it was established on April 17, 2000, Fibre2Fashion.com, the portal owned by Fibre2Fashion Private Limited, has become the leading online platform for business networking, market intelligence, research & insights, industry news, and a host of branding and marketing solutions. With around 700,000 registered companies and over 200,000 social media followers, Fibre2Fashion has clients from 65 countries and registers more than 1.5 million industry visitors every month.

With a digital presence in more than 190 countries, Fibre2Fashion serves all the segments of the textile, apparel, and fashion industry. With global recognition and technical expertise, we have been able to render clear visibility to our client's products and have helped them to reach the right target customers.

We have had the privilege of serving some well-known Forbes 500 and Fortune 500 companies.

