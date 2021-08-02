Wabag bags Rs 1,230 crore engineering order for Russia-China joint venture

Water technology major Va Tech Wabag has bagged a Rs 1,230 crore engineering and procurement order from Amur Gas Chemical Complex (AGCC), a joint venture of Sibur Holding Russia and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation. AGCC is set to become one of the world's largest basic polymer production facilities, Wabag said in a statement on Monday.

The company will deploy advanced technologies to treat waste water streams. The facility will have a concentrate evaporator unit to maintain zero liquid discharge, and the sludge will be de-watered and dried. The facility will be designed to re-cycle and re-use waste water released from the petrochemical unit, substituting about 25 per cent of raw water intake requirement.

This technology dominant breakthrough order in CIS region marks Wabag's largest order in the oil and gas sector. Pankaj Sachdeva, CEO of India cluster at the company, said the order from a marquee customer in oil and gas sector re-affirms the company's technological superiority and execution excellence built over the years.

"We are proud to have secured this contract amid stiff international competition. We are confident that this project will be another landmark reference for Wabag." (ANI)

