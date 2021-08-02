Left Menu

ABB India partners with Audi to provide charging solutions

ABB India said on Monday it is partnering with Audi India to provide charging solutions for the newly-launched, fully-electric Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-08-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 18:01 IST
ABB India partners with Audi to provide charging solutions
ABB's electrification business area is a global leader in electrical products and solutions. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ABB India said on Monday it is partnering with Audi India to provide charging solutions for the newly-launched, fully-electric Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback. Both models come with ABB's smart Terra AC wall box charger along with the car for smart charging at home. The Terra AC wallbox charger is capable of delivering 11 kW power to the Audi e-tron and complies with all safety standards and necessary certifications.

Kiran Dutt, President for electrification business at ABB India, said these solutions symbolise how technology leadership is the driving force for solving the challenges that our planet is currently facing. "With over a decade of experience in EV charging solutions, we aim to support the clean mobility infrastructure in the country and contribute to a sustainable future," he said in a statement.

ABB's electrification business area is a global leader in electrical products and solutions, operating in more than 100 countries with over 200 manufacturing sites. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021