Kia India reports 76 pc increase in sales at 15,016 units in July

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 18:05 IST
Automaker Kia India on Monday said its sales increased by 76 percent to 15,016 units in last month as compared with 8,502 units in July 2020.

The company dispatched 7,675 units of Sonet, 6,983 units of Seltos, and 358 units of Carnival last month to dealers.

The brand also crossed the one lakh sales mark in 2021, indicating an improving market sentiment.

''In these tough times, the relentless efforts of our teams and partners have enabled Kia India to achieve a healthy sales momentum in 2021. We are optimistic that the future will witness an uptick in demand for personal mobility with the ease in COVID-19 curbs and heightened vaccination drive across the country,'' Kia India Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer Tae-Jin Park said in a statement.

The company is also expecting that the supply chain of the auto industry will be further streamlined in the upcoming weeks, he added.

''In line with this commitment, we have recently announced a wave of finance schemes for our customers to make their Kia ownership experience seamless, hassle-free and we remain focused to provide the best customer experience with futuristic mobility services,'' Park noted.

Recently, Kia topped the dealer satisfaction study 2021 by FADA in association with PremonAsia with 879 points, exceeding the nearest OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) by 101 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

