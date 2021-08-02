Left Menu

SBI General ties up with SahiPay to expand each in rural areas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 18:05 IST
SBI General ties up with SahiPay to expand each in rural areas
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

To increase non-life insurance penetration in the rural market, SBI General Insurance will tap customers of fintech player SahiPay, which provides digital and financial services in the semi-urban and rural parts of the country.

SBI General Insurance on Monday announced a partnership with Manipal Business Solutions, the promoter of SahiPay.

Through this partnership, SBI General will provide a bouquet of non-life insurance solutions to SahiPay customers, the insurer said in a release.

The tie-up is a right fit to support the company's endeavour to maximise its reach to rural segments, Pushan Mahapatra, President - Strategic Investments & Head - Open Market, SBI General Insurance said.

SBI General is continuously strengthening its distribution footprints in the country, and this tie-up is a step in that direction, the insurer said.

''SBI General Insurance will help us provide comprehensive and accessible set of insurance offerings to our customers,'' Kamaljeet Rastogi, CEO, Manipal Business Solutions said. India is predominantly rural with over 65 per cent of the population residing in rural areas and to make the rural population aware about the benefits of insurance, affordable and technology based products that provide adequate cover are required, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021