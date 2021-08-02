Karnataka Milk Federation enters Vidarbha region in Maharashtra

Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which owns Nandini milk brand, on Monday said it has made a foray into Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, and is planning to invest Rs 1,000 crore through acquisition of dairy processing units in the state and in Goa.

KMF on Sunday launched its milk and milk products under brand Nandini in Vidarbha market and is planning to leverage markets in Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal and Chandrapur, according to a statement.

With this, the milk processed at its dairy in Bijapur, Karnataka, will reach Chandrapur, after travelling about 650 km, where it will be packed in collaboration with Swapnapurti, a local dairy brand.

''We are planning to buy two plants in Mumbai and one each in Goa and Pune. The tenders for the acquisition in Mumbai have been issued. We have drawn a Rs 1,000 crore expansion plan by acquiring the dairy processing units,” KMF Managing Director BC Sateesh said.

KMF is operating in the liquid milk segment across Karnataka, Goa and other cities of the country including Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijayawada. Now, KMF will take the fleet further to Vidarbha region, including Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Chandrapur among others.

KMF covers 23,600 villages, 14,500 milk co-operative societies, 14 district milk unions, 25 lakh milk producer members with 90.62 lakh litre of milk procurement every day by paying Rs 24 crore to farmers on daily basis.

KMF has more than 140 milk products under its belt.

