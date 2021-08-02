Left Menu

Varun Beverages shares jump nearly 4 pc after earnings

Shares of Varun Beverages Ltd on Monday gained nearly 4 per cent after the company reported over a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.The stock rose by 3.63 per cent to close at Rs 789.20 on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 18:24 IST
Varun Beverages shares jump nearly 4 pc after earnings
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Varun Beverages Ltd on Monday gained nearly 4 per cent after the company reported over a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The stock rose by 3.63 per cent to close at Rs 789.20 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 6 per cent to Rs 807.95. On the NSE, it gained 3.37 per cent to close at Rs 787.50.

Varun Beverages Ltd, PepsiCo's largest franchise bottler, on Monday reported over a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 318.80 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, helped by volume growth and cost-optimization measures.

The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 142.87 crore in the April-June period a year ago.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,483.04 crore, up 49.06 per cent from Rs 1,665.69 crore in the year-ago period, Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL) said in a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021