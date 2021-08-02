Zomato announces limited edition 'Pro Plus' membership for select customers

Online food delivery platform Zomato on Monday said it is launching a limited edition 'Pro Plus' membership for its select customers.

''We have 1.8mn Zomato Pro members as of today. And one of the most requested features from our customers has been “Unlimited Free Deliveries” (something like Amazon Prime). So… in a few hours, we are launching our Limited Edition *Pro Plus* membership for select customers…,'' Zomato Founder and Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal said in a tweet.

The Pro Plus will have no surge fee, no distance fee, and all Pro benefits.

''All Zomato Edition Black credit cardholders will automatically be upgraded to Zomato Pro Plus. Everybody else will need to buy the Pro Plus upgrade from the Zomato app. Fatafat le lena, baad mein shayad nahin milega'' Goyal said in another tweet.

Earlier in 2020, Zomato had launched an initiative to rechristen Zomato Gold to Zomato Pro.

