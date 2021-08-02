Left Menu

MONIN to double direct investment in India to Rs 200 cr

It has also set up an in-house research and development centre in Hyderabad, which is key to understanding the Indian flavour palette and developing new flavours and product categories on top of MONINs existing range of popular flavours, it added.Despite the setback due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the French company has now doubled its investment for the plant, targeting completion by 2023.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-08-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 19:02 IST
MONIN to double direct investment in India to Rs 200 cr
  • Country:
  • India

French gourmet flavour business Georges MONIN SAS (MONIN) on Monday announced doubling of its direct investment in India to Rs 200 crore for its first phase of setting up a manufacturing plant in Telangana.

In 2018, MONIN had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Department of Industries and Commerce and the Telangana government and had announced an initial investment of Rs 100 crore to set up a manufacturing plant in India, the company said in a statement. The French business has since opened its wholly-owned subsidiary in Hyderabad as MONIN India and has acquired 40 acres of land for its manufacturing site. It has also set up an in-house research and development centre in Hyderabad, which is key to understanding the Indian flavour palette and developing new flavours and product categories on top of MONIN's existing range of popular flavours, it added.

Despite the setback due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the French company has now doubled its investment for the plant, targeting completion by 2023. ''With the increased investment of Rs 200 crore, India remains a top-priority market for us. We have come a long way since our first tryst with India 23 years ago - from supplying our portfolio through a single distributor, to setting up our subsidiary and R&D centre,'' Georges MONIN SAS chairman Olivier Monin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021