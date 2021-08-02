Left Menu

Manish Sharma elevated as Panasonic India chairman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 19:18 IST
Manish Sharma elevated as Panasonic India chairman
  • Country:
  • India

Japanese multinational electronics giant Panasonic Corporation has elevated Manish Sharma as chairman and president of Panasonic India.

Additionally, he will assume responsibility for leading the Panasonic Operational Excellence India and Panasonic India Appliances Company, Lifestyle Updates Business Division, a company statement said.

Sharma served as the President and CEO of Panasonic India and South Asia and was the first Indian to become an executive officer at the Panasonic Corporation.

Commenting on his new role, Sharma said, ''My association with Panasonic began in 2008, and it is an honour to assume this new role to broaden the brand’s vision.'' ''I look forward to strengthening Panasonic's business in the region with a strong partner and customer ecosystem as well as pursuing new opportunities that will propel the company into the next stage of growth,'' he added.

Sharma joined Panasonic in 2008 as brand lead for the consumer electronics and home appliances division.

Two years later in 2010, he was elevated to the position of director of sales and marketing, after which he became the managing director of Panasonic India in April 2012. In 2016, he was moved to the position of CEO of the business, it added.

Prior to Panasonic, Sharma has worked with Haier, Samsung and LG Hotline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021