UK 'closely monitoring' Parker-Hannifin's swoop on Meggitt

Britain said on Monday it was closely monitoring U.S. company Parker-Hannifin's agreed $8.8 billion takeover of its British aerospace engineering rival Meggitt.

"Under the Enterprise Act 2002, the business secretary has powers to intervene in mergers and takeovers which raise national security concerns," a government spokesperson said.

"While commercial transactions remain primarily a matter for the parties involved, the government is closely monitoring the proposed acquisition of Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin."

