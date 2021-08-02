Left Menu

UK 'closely monitoring' Parker-Hannifin's swoop on Meggitt

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-08-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 19:25 IST
Britain said on Monday it was closely monitoring U.S. company Parker-Hannifin's agreed $8.8 billion takeover of its British aerospace engineering rival Meggitt.

"Under the Enterprise Act 2002, the business secretary has powers to intervene in mergers and takeovers which raise national security concerns," a government spokesperson said.

"While commercial transactions remain primarily a matter for the parties involved, the government is closely monitoring the proposed acquisition of Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin."

