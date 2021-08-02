Private sector Capex cycle resumption likely from FY24: Report

Forecasting a multi-year-long private Capex cycle resumption from FY24, a Wall Street brokerage on Monday said till then the economy will have to be on the crutches of public spending that will contribute as much as 80 per cent of the productive investments.

Already the private sector Capex is seeing some green-shoots, but its contribution will be muted at 20 per cent of FY22-23 orders. We expect private sector and state-run companies to accelerate Capex cycle growth from FY24 onwards as the country is at the cusp of a multi-year Capex cycle, similar to that seen in FY03-12, Bank of America Securities India said in a note.

The brokerage expects USD 356 billion worth of orders to be awarded over the next two years, which is a growth of 14 per cent in FY22 and 7 per cent in FY23, 80 per cent of which will be led by the government.

The analysts at the brokerage expect the government to open up large monopolies within gas/power distribution, the Railways, and mining, which will mainly be driving private Capex. Our analysis of past Capex upcycles suggests that the government breaking up monopolies leads to significant capacity ramp-up, funded by private/foreign capital.

It can be noted that the government had allocated Rs 2.6 lakh crore of extra resources towards Capex, as against an expectation of Capex cut in FY21 despite the pandemic, making the country the only large economy to push Capex to stimulate the economy during the pandemic compared to demand-led stimulus for most economies globally.

The report also sees the USD 1 trillion infra stimulus in the US to have a positive impact on the Indian Capex cycle, apart from an expansion in the valuations of the companies in these sectors. The US infra stimulus could drive product and project exports. This could open up opportunities for capital goods players such as ABB India, Siemens and Cummins India for product exports, especially given their relatively low utilisations at 50-85 per cent and support from their US/Europe parents. It could also offer growth for EPC firms like L&T.

On valuation, it said despite a strong market rally, the valuation of the industrial sector stocks is still at a long-term average of 22x of two-year forward earnings. Our analysis of previous cycles suggests margins, working capital cycle, return on equity and earnings growth are highly co-related to this cyclical sector. We see scope for valuation expansion as the Capex cycle accelerates, driving expansion in margins and earnings growth.

Another growth driver will be the production linked incentive scheme, which should benefit both private as well as public sector manufacturers.

