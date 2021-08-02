Unacademy raises $440 mn, valued at $3.44 bn

Online education startup Unacademy on Monday said it has raised USD 440 million in a funding round sovereign wealth fund Temasek, valuing it at USD 3.4 billion -- a ten-fold jump in 18 months.

While existing backers SoftBank, General Atlantic and Tiger Global also participated in the round, new investors include OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal's family office Aroa Ventures, Korean firm Mirae Asset and recently listed Zomato's founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal.

The startup raised USD 440 million in a Series H round, a company statement said.

With schools and colleges shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, online education has seen massive growth in recent months. Byju's has become the country's most valuable startup.

Founded by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh and Roman Saini in 2015, Bengaluru-based Unacademy specialises in test preparation for a wide array of competitive examinations including civil service, engineering and medical entrance and banking. It has more than 50,000 educators and 62 million users and offers courses in 14 Indian languages.

''Unacademy Group has closed a $440M funding round at a valuation of $3.44B led by Temasek and with strong participation from SoftBank, GA and Tiger. Deepinder Goyal, Ritesh Agarwal and Mirae Asset also participated in the round. Thanks a lot everyone for your conviction,'' Munjal tweeted.

The latest fundraise takes the valuation of Unacademy Group -- which includes Unacademy, Graphy, Relevel, and CodeChef -- to USD 3.44 billion (about Rs 25,572 crore).

''With funding comes responsibility: to build and scale Iconic Products of the future that delight our customers, to constantly innovate and experiment, to create value for our shareholders, to not mis-sell in an industry which is known for its bad sales tactics,'' Munjal added.

Unacademy, he said, is ''helping people crack life-changing exams. Relevel (is) giving people a path to get their dream job irrespective of their educational background (and) graphy (is) empowering creators to build their online businesses to sell digital goods including NFTs.'' Last week, Unacademy had said it is introducing stock options for teachers on its platform, a first in the industry.

In a tweet, Goyal, founder of Zomato, said: ''Glad to be partnering with @gauravmunjal and @unacademy in their journey. All the best. Let’s crack it!'' Munjal responded with ''Thank you for your conviction and for being an inspiration.'' ''Over the last 18 months, the valuation of the Unacademy Group has risen almost 10X, one of the fastest growth rates witnessed by a mid-stage consumer internet startup in India. ''The latest round follows one in January 2021 when Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, Steadview Capital, and General Atlantic doubled down on their earlier investments through a secondary transaction,'' Unacademy said.

The development indicates strong investor interest in the edtech space that has gained immensely from rapid digital adoption, especially during the pandemic. The edtech space has seen strong growth globally, including in India.

Many offline classes went online to ensure continuity of education while adhering to social distancing norms. Several players have raised millions of dollars in funding from investors, along with consolidation.

India's biggest edtech platform Byju's is estimated to have raised over USD 1.5 billion in funding since April last year. It has also been on an acquisition spree with the buyout of Aakash Educational Services for about USD 1 billion, Singapore-headquartered Great Learning for USD 600 million (about Rs 4,466 crore), and US-based digital reading platform Epic for USD 500 million (around Rs 3,730 crore).

Started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010, Unacademy currently has a network of over 50,000 registered educators and more than 62 million learners.

In September last year, Unacademy had announced raising around Rs 1,125 crore in funding that valued it at around Rs 10,900 crore. It had raised about Rs 780 crore in February last year.

Unacademy has also been aggressively expanding its operations inorganically. It acquired Coursavy, a platform for UPSC test preparation, last year for an undisclosed amount. The Bengaluru-based company had also bought Kreatryx, and PrepLadder (for USD 50 million), besides investing in Mastree, and taking over the custodianship of CodeChef.

