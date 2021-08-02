Railways registers highest ever freight loading for month of July

The railways has registered its highest ever freight loading for the month of July, the national transporter said in a statement on Monday.

''Indian Railways has achieved highest ever incremental freight loading of 17.54 million tonnes (MT) in July 2021 -- an increase of 18.43 per cent over July 2020 -- with total freight loading of 112.72 MT as against earlier best of 99.74 MT in July 2019 and as against 95.18 MT in July 2020,'' it said.

The statement issued by the railway ministry said that major incremental growth was registered in coal loading. This July, 9.31 MT was loaded, which is an increase of 23.47 per cent over July last year, it said. In the cement sector, loading of 2.31 MT was registered, an increase of 26.71 per cent from July last year and for steel it was 0.45 MT, an increase of 8.72 per cent, according to the statement.

The railways also registered 1.81 MT iron ore loading, which is a 14.05 per cent increase from last year. Loading of products such as raw material for steel, other than iron ore, was 0.88 MT, a 48.62 per cent increase, the statement said.

Similarly, foodgrain loading stood at 0.43 MT this July, a 7.89 per cent increase over last year July, while container services saw an increase of 7.89 per cent and the loading of 1.11 MT of other items was a growth of 13.34 per cent, it said.

''With freight loading of 451.97 million tonnes in current fiscal 2021-22 as against 336.74 up to July 2020, Indian Railways has also achieved highest ever cumulative incremental freight loading of 115.23 million tonnes i.e 34.22 per cent over same period last year 2020-21,'' the statement said.

In cumulative performance major growth has been registered over same period last year in coal 55.83 MT (37.11 per cent), iron-ore 18.07 MT (43.88 per cent), cement 15.01 MT (52.91 per cent) and balance other goods 10.45 MT (38.42 per cent), it said.

