Left Menu

India's services exports at USD 19.72 bn in June: RBI data

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-08-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 20:15 IST
India's services exports at USD 19.72 bn in June: RBI data
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's services exports increased 24.1 per cent month-on-month to USD 19.72 billion in June 2021, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.

The exports stood at USD 17.35 billion in May and USD 17.54 billion in April.

The RBI further said imports in June were valued at USD 11.14 billion, up 24.8 per cent on sequential basis.

The imports stood at USD 10.23 billion in May and USD 9.89 billion in the previous month.

The RBI said monthly data on services are provisional and are likely to undergo revision when the Balance of Payments (BoP) data are released on a quarterly basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021