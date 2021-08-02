India's services exports at USD 19.72 bn in June: RBI data

India's services exports increased 24.1 per cent month-on-month to USD 19.72 billion in June 2021, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.

The exports stood at USD 17.35 billion in May and USD 17.54 billion in April.

The RBI further said imports in June were valued at USD 11.14 billion, up 24.8 per cent on sequential basis.

The imports stood at USD 10.23 billion in May and USD 9.89 billion in the previous month.

The RBI said monthly data on services are provisional and are likely to undergo revision when the Balance of Payments (BoP) data are released on a quarterly basis.

