Ajmera Realty & Infra Q1 profit jumps to Rs 10 cr
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 20:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Ajmera Realty & Infra Ltd on Monday reported five-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 10.26 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Its net profit stood at Rs 2.10 crore in the year-ago period.
Advertisement
Total income of the Mumbai-based company rose to Rs 135.27 crore in the quarter from Rs 40.16 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ajmera Realty & Infra Ltd
- Mumbai
Advertisement