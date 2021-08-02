Left Menu

Miners boost FTSE 100; M&A activity pushes mid-caps to record highs

Britain's SSE gained 1.3% after it said it would sell its 33.3% stake in gas distribution operator Scotia Gas Networks for 1.225 billion pounds ($1.70 billion). In earnings, British jet and auto parts supplier Senior Plc rose 9.3% after it reported a first-half profit and kept its annual outlook unchanged.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 21:31 IST
Miners boost FTSE 100; M&A activity pushes mid-caps to record highs

London's FTSE 100 ended higher on Monday, led by gains in mining stocks, while a slew of mergers and acquisitions activity helped push mid-cap stocks to record peaks.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.7%, led by base metal miners with Anglo American, Rio Tinto, Antofagasta, BHP Group gaining between 1.08% and 3.48%. The domestically focussed mid-cap index climbed 1.1% to record highs, led by defence and aerospace company Meggitt and asset management services provider Sanne Group on takeover deals.

Meggitt surged 56.7% on a 6.3 billion pound takeover offer from U.S. industrial firm Parker-Hannifin, while Sanne Group jumped 7.6% on a $2 billion offer from Apex. "UK stocks have long been considered cheap and this year's M&A spree shows that overseas investors have finally got enough confidence to pounce on opportunities after years of showing little interest in the market," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

The FTSE 100 has gained 9.6% so far this year and is nearly 9.7% away from its record high, supported by the reopening of the economy and strong earnings. However, it has largely underperformed its mid-cap and European peers and currently trades at the cheapest valuation among its peers, weighed by concerns around rising inflation and surging coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, a leading think tank National Institute of Economic and Social Research forecast the British consumer price inflation will reach 3.9% early next year, almost double the Bank of England's target, but should fall back to 2% the year after if the BoE begins to raise interest rates. Britain's SSE gained 1.3% after it said it would sell its 33.3% stake in gas distribution operator Scotia Gas Networks for 1.225 billion pounds ($1.70 billion).

In earnings, British jet and auto parts supplier Senior Plc rose 9.3% after it reported a first-half profit and kept its annual outlook unchanged. HSBC Holdings fell 0.3% even after it beat forecasts with first-half pretax profit that more than doubled from last year when it set aside $7 billion to cover pandemic-related bad loans.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021