Thane civic body collects record Rs 266.75 cr property tax till July end

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-08-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 21:41 IST
The Thane Municipal Corporation has collected a record Rs 266.75 crore in property tax till the end of July this year, officials said on Monday.

They said the target for the fiscal 2020-21 was Rs 650 crore and the amount collected stood at Rs 604.01 crore.

A total of 1,88,814 assessees had taken benefit of the early bird scheme announced by the TMC this year and paid property tax, they informed.

