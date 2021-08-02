Sena workers damage 'Adani Airport' signboard in Mumbai; co says no name change

A group of Shiv Sena workers allegedly vandalised a neon signboard with 'Adani Airport' written on it near the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj close to the airport in Mumbai on Monday afternoon, a police official said, leading the corporate group operating the facility to clarify there was no change in the aerodrome's branding.

They shouted slogans against the signboard and took objection to the new nomenclature when the international airport is officially named after the 17th century Maratha warrior king.

Some of the Sena workers later came on to the Western Express Highway located nearby due to which traffic movement on the city's arterial north-south road was briefly disrupted, the official said.

The NCP, a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, said it was wrong on part of the Adani group, which took over the management of the Mumbai airport last month, to ''change'' its name.

After the incident, police detained four Sena workers and brought them to the Vile Parle police station and released them later, but no FIR has been registered so far, senior Inspector Alka Mandave said.

''We are still investigating the case and no arrest has been made,'' Mandave said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Adani Airport Holdings Ltd said, ''In light of the incidents around Adani Airports branding at the Mumbai International Airport, we firmly assure that AAHL has merely replaced the previous branding with Adani Airports branding and that no change has been made to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's (CSMIA) branding or positioning at the terminal''.

''The branding at CSMIA is in compliance with the norms and guidelines of the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The AAHL will continue to adhere to all the guidelines laid out by the government in the interest of the aviation community at large,'' the statement said.

The Adani group took over the management of the airport, the second busiest in India after Delhi's IGIA, from the GVK group.

With the addition of Mumbai International Airport Limited, AAHL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, will now control 33 per cent of India's air cargo traffic, the company had said in a statement.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, Maharashtra minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said it was wrong on part of the Adani group to ''change'' the name of the airport.

Speaking to reporters, Malik said, “The ownership of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport went to the Adani group after it bought all the shares from the GVK group. It does not mean, it should change the name to Adani Airport.” “It has all the rights of management, but no right to change the name of the airport,” the minister said.

He said the private corporate group should respect the sentiments of people.

“It was wrong to write Adani Airport there, and it has hurt the sentiments of people. Adani (group) should take care not to hurt the sentiments of people,” said Malik.