Left Menu

MCF Q1 net surges two-folds to Rs 24.32 cr

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-08-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 22:17 IST
MCF Q1 net surges two-folds to Rs 24.32 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers (MCF) on Monday reported a more than two-fold jump in net profit for the quarter ending June at Rs 24.32 crore compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

The company's net profit for the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, stood at Rs 11.01 crore, MCF said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review increased 29.70 per cent to Rs 687.19 crore compared to Rs 529.79 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Shares of the company on Monday closed at Rs 82.40, up 3.91 per cent on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021