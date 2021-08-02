Left Menu

Woman 'accidentally' falls on Delhi Metro tracks, suffers minor injuries

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 22:29 IST
Woman 'accidentally' falls on Delhi Metro tracks, suffers minor injuries
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old woman ''accidentally'' fell on Delhi Metro tracks at the Shadipur station when a train was approaching on Monday and suffered minor injuries, police said.

A senior police officer said they received a call about a woman jumping onto the tracks, but she later told the police that she ''accidentally'' fell when the train was approaching the station on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro network.

She was rushed to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital from where she was discharged after treatment.

An enquiry into the circumstances leading to her landing on the tracks is underway, he said.

A senior official of DMRC said, ''The incident happened at around 11:15 am at Shadipur. The train was coming from Dwarka side towards Vaishali. As per protocol, the passenger was sent to the nearest hospital. No major disruption was reported.'' PTI AMP KND SMN SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021