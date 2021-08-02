Woman 'accidentally' falls on Delhi Metro tracks, suffers minor injuries
A 25-year-old woman ''accidentally'' fell on Delhi Metro tracks at the Shadipur station when a train was approaching on Monday and suffered minor injuries, police said.
A senior police officer said they received a call about a woman jumping onto the tracks, but she later told the police that she ''accidentally'' fell when the train was approaching the station on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro network.
She was rushed to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital from where she was discharged after treatment.
An enquiry into the circumstances leading to her landing on the tracks is underway, he said.
A senior official of DMRC said, ''The incident happened at around 11:15 am at Shadipur. The train was coming from Dwarka side towards Vaishali. As per protocol, the passenger was sent to the nearest hospital. No major disruption was reported.'' PTI AMP KND SMN SMN
