Two hurt as boulders hit car after landslide in Himachal's Kinnaur

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-08-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 22:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were injured when their car was hit by boulders following a landslide in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, a disaster management official said.

The injured have been identified as Pritam Singh and Upender Singh, both residents of Khadura village in Moorang tehsil, he said.

The condition of the one of the injured is critical and he has been referred to IGMC Shimla, while the other is being treated at regional hospital in Reckong Peo, the official said.

The incident occurred when boulders hit the car after a landslide near Purbani Jhula, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

