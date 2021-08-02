Left Menu

Morocco announces national curfew effective Tuesday - tweet

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 23:16 IST
Morocco announces national curfew effective Tuesday - tweet
Morocco on Monday announced a national curfew from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. starting on Tuesday to curb the coronavirus outbreak, the prime minister's office tweeted.

The statement added that movement between several cities including Marrakesh will be limited to vaccination certificate holders and medical emergency cases.

