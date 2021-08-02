Morocco announces national curfew effective Tuesday - tweet

Morocco on Monday announced a national curfew from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. starting on Tuesday to curb the coronavirus outbreak, the prime minister's office tweeted.

The statement added that movement between several cities including Marrakesh will be limited to vaccination certificate holders and medical emergency cases.

