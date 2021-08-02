Left Menu

8 labourers killed as speeding van overturns in Bengal

Eight labourers were killed and 17 others injured when a pick-up van overturned in West Bengals South 24 Parganas district, police said on Monday.The accident occurred around 11.45 pm on Sunday, they said.The speeding vehicle, carrying close to 25 people, first hit an electric pole, then smashed into a tree before turning turtle, a police officer said.Five labourers died on the spot, and three others breathed their last at Chittaranjan Hospital in Kolkata, he said.Among the injured, five have been released, while 10 people are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-08-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 23:49 IST
8 labourers killed as speeding van overturns in Bengal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight labourers were killed and 17 others injured when a pick-up van overturned in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred around 11.45 pm on Sunday, they said.

The speeding vehicle, carrying close to 25 people, first hit an electric pole, then smashed into a tree before turning turtle, a police officer said.

Five labourers died on the spot, and three others breathed their last at Chittaranjan Hospital in Kolkata, he said.

Among the injured, five have been released, while 10 people are undergoing treatment at the hospital. ''We have apprehended the driver and registered a case against him and the owner of the offending vehicle,'' Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Baruipur Police District, Indrajit Basu, said. The South 24 Parganas district administration has handed over compensation amount of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
3
Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021