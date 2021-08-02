EDMC hires agency for collection, transportation of e-waste

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has hired an agency for collection and transportation of electronic waste and soon a mobile app will also be launched to facilitate people, its mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said on Monday.

The agency will ensure that the waste is collected from home or any other place as per people's convenience and an amount for e-waste items, as agreed between the seller and agency, is paid on the spot, he said.

Advertisement

EDMC has empanelled Attreo Recycling Pvt. Ltd. a leading e-waste recycler for collection, transportation of e-waste in its area and for further management and disposal according to applicable rules, officials said.

East Delhi residents will very soon be able to access the facility through the corporation's website, a mobile app and other medium, the mayor said, adding anybody willing to dispose of e-waste can contact the agency. However, people will have a choice to contact any other agency as well, he said.

Chairman of EDMC's Standing Committee Beer Singh Panwar said that the civic body will be getting a fixed royalty of Rs 20,000 per month for the entire period of empanelment of three years.

He said India is the one of the major e-waste generator in the world. During the past few years, the waste generation has increased tremendously, and to ensure eco-friendly management of electronic waste, the government has framed e-waste management rules 2016, Panwar said.

East Delhi is a hub of e-waste recycling and almost all of it is being done in the unorganised sector. There is an urgent need for bringing the waste management chain in an organised manner and ensuring compliance of rules and regulations, Panwar said.

With this objective, the EDMC had invited proposals from leading agencies in the field of management of e-waste in the May-June and has now empanelled an agency, he added. PTI KND ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)