FACTBOX-What's in the U.S. Senate's bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill?
The U.S. Senate pushed ahead on Monday with a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill to update America's roads, bridges and broadband networks, clearing the way for a possible vote on the package later this week. The legislation includes $550 billion in new spending, while the rest of the $1 trillion is comprised of previously approved funding.
Here are some of the details of the bipartisan bill: SPENDING
* Highways: $343 billion * Broadband infrastructure: $65 billion
* Water infrastructure, such as eliminating lead pipes: $55 billion * Army Corps of Engineers for flood mitigation and water management: $17 billion
* Electric vehicle infrastructure, including chargers: $7.5 billion * Low carbon and zero emission school buses and ferries: $7.5 billion
* Brownfields, Superfunds and recycling: $5.6 billion * Ecosystem restoration: $2.6 billion
FINANCING The plan has a number of proposals to finance the spending, including the following items and the revenue gains from each over the next decade, as estimated by Congress' nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation.
* Reinstating Superfund fees: $14.5 billion * Applying information reporting requirements to cryptocurrency: $28 billion
* Extending available interest rate smoothing options for pension funds: $2.9 billion * Terminating coronavirus-related employee retention credits for employers: $8.2 billion
