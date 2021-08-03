PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 3

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Smiths Group agrees $2.3bn sale of medical division to U.S. private equity https://on.ft.com/3ifIpUa - Boris Johnson abandons 'amber watchlist' travel plan https://on.ft.com/3ihqpZB

- UK's Sunak resists pressure to remove cap on bankers' bonuses https://on.ft.com/2VmBb7Q Overview

- British engineering and technology company Smiths Group has agreed to sell its medical division to U.S. private equity firm TA Associates for $2.3bn as the UK conglomerate seeks to concentrate on industrial technology. - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has killed the idea of creating an "amber watchlist" for foreign holiday destinations, after warnings that it might have forced tourists from England to cancel European breaks.

- British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is resisting pressure from investment banks to ditch the cap on bankers' bonuses, in spite of warnings that the City of London risks losing its competitive edge to rivals such as New York. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

