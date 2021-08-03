Peruvian protesters lift blockade of La Bambas mine after new PM pledges to resolve impasse

Peruvian residents who have been blocking a road used by the Chinese-owned Las Bambas copper mine for the past week suspended their action on Monday after the country's new prime minister Guido Bellido promised to resolve the conflict between them and the company within two months, a community representative told Reuters.

Bellido met earlier in the day with local leaders from Chumbivilcas Province in the Cusco region and requested a truce while he sought to address their demands for greater benefits from the exploitation of resources and for revenue from the road that passes through their community, said Carlos Quispe, a member of the Chumbivilcas Defense Front protest group. "It was lifted because Minister Bellido has given a period of 60 days to solve the problem," Quispe, who was at the meeting, said in a telephone conversation with Reuters.

Advertisement

Images on social networks showed Bellido, a radical legislator from the Marxist party Peru Libre which backed successful socialist candidate Pedro Castillo to take the presidency, arriving for the meeting in the town of Chumbivilcas on horseback. His surprise appointment on Friday shortly after the inauguration of Castillo heightened fears of a hardline leftist agenda and hammered Peruvian bonds, the Sol currency and the local stock exchange, before the appointment of a more moderate finance minister calmed some jitters.

Las Bambas, operated by Australia-based Chinese firm MMG Ltd , produces approximately 400,000 tons of copper per year and is one of the largest mines in Peru, which is the world's second largest producer of the red metal. The mine has suffered from constant road blockades in communities around operations, with one lasting several weeks and impacting production last year.

Bellido's trip came after Ivan Merino Aguirre, Peru's new mining minister, met with the representatives of major Chinese investors in Peru, including MMG, over the weekend. President Castillo wrote on Twitter that the protest standdown was evidence of how his government "was fulfilling its promise to find peaceful solutions to social conflicts."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)