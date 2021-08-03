Tencent falls after China media calls online gaming "spiritual opium"

Shares of online gaming companies, including Tencent Holdings and Netease Inc , tumbled on Tuesday after Chinese state media called the business "spiritual opium". Tencent tumbled more than 9% in early morning trade, while Netease slumped over 13%.

Many teenagers are addicted to online gaming, which has made a huge negative impact on their growth, according to an article in the Economic Information Daily, which is affiliated with the official Xinhua Agency.

