Tencent falls after China media calls online gaming "spiritual opium"

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 03-08-2021 07:45 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 07:45 IST
Shares of online gaming companies, including Tencent Holdings and Netease Inc , tumbled on Tuesday after Chinese state media called the business "spiritual opium". Tencent tumbled more than 9% in early morning trade, while Netease slumped over 13%.

Many teenagers are addicted to online gaming, which has made a huge negative impact on their growth, according to an article in the Economic Information Daily, which is affiliated with the official Xinhua Agency.

