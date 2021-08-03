Edtech start-up Skill-Lync raises USD 17.5 million in series A financing

Engineering focused edtech start-up Skill-Lync has raisedUSD 17.5 million in Series A round, led by Iron Pillar,a venture growth investor backing globaltechcompaniesbuilt from India.

Existing investorsY Combinator and Better Capital also participated in thisfunding round, it said in a statement.

In addition,Binny Bansal (Co-founder of Flipkart),Sai Krishnamurthy (ex-Flipkart;Co-founder of Xto10X)and Rashmi Kwatra (Founder of Sixteenth Street Capital) joined as new investors.

Skill-Lync said it provides''job leading industry- relevant''coursesin themechanical, electrical,civiland computer science engineering domains forstudents in India and other parts of the world.

''Interdisciplinary and job-orientedcoursesin topicssuch as Electric Vehicle Design, Embedded Systems design, Autonomous Vehicle,Renewable Energy, Full-Stack Development, Data Analytics and Construction Project Management,ensure the alignment of the engineering talent pool with the needs of these industries,'' it said.

The capital raised will be used to increase the number of courses offered by Skill-Lync, build out next level of strong management team and expand the business to international markets, the statement added.

The startup said it has collaborated with 800-plus industry experts for creating its existing course content and has full-time people with extensive experience in industry.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

