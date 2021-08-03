IHCL's Vivanta debuts in Bhubaneswar

Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-08-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 09:57 IST
Tata group hospitality arm Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the debut of its Vivanta Hotel in Bhubaneswar.

The hotel boasts of a contemporary design that pays tribute to the city’s vibrant spirit, it said.

Located in a developing commercial district near the airport, Vivanta Bhubaneswar has 136 rooms and suites. Mynt, the all-day diner offers a global menu reminiscent of a bistro, while Wink, the plush lounge, offers signature drinks and small bites, it said.

It also has a roof-top pool bar and a deli, the IHCL said.

''This opening is in line with IHCL's vision to be present in all state capitals of India. We believe that the state of Odisha has tremendous business and tourism potential with its rich heritage and abundant natural beauty,'' IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said.

''We are delighted to launch Vivanta Bhubaneswar, making it a part of the city’s rapid evolution as a key business hub and a significant tourism destination,'' he added.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have four hotels in Odisha, including one under development.

