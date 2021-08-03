Left Menu

HK stocks fall on Tencent regulatory concerns; China little changed

** China stocks were unchanged, as a jump in healthcare stocks amid fresh COVID-19 fears offset falls in banks and developers. ** The Hang Seng index dropped 1.0% to 25,987.16 at the end of the morning session, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.1%, to 9,233.11.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 03-08-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 10:24 IST
HK stocks fall on Tencent regulatory concerns; China little changed
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday, with tech shares leading the declines, as index heavyweight Tencent Holdings Ltd slumped over 10% after a media report stoked concerns over tighter regulation on online gaming. ** China stocks were unchanged, as a jump in healthcare stocks amid fresh COVID-19 fears offset falls in banks and developers.

** The Hang Seng index dropped 1.0% to 25,987.16 at the end of the morning session, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.1%, to 9,233.11. ** The CSI300 index rose 0.2%, to 4,945.12, while the Shanghai Composite Index was unchanged at 3,464.31.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 2.4%. ** Tencent was set to see its sharpest fall in a decade after a Chinese state media outlet branded online video games "spiritual opium", worrying investors that the sector may be next in regulators' crosshairs.

** Hong Kong-listed shares of rival NetEase Inc slumped as much as 15.7%, while those of game developer XD Inc and mobile gaming company GMGE Technology Group Ltd also plunged. ** In China, healthcare stocks surged as COVID-19 vaccine and diagnosis stocks jumped amid signs of the virus spreading into more Chinese cities. ** But property stocks in both markets weakened further.

** China Evergrande Group, the country's most-indebted developer, slumped nearly 5%, after Moody's downgraded the company and its affiliates, and a unit of Leo Group sued Evergrande for failing to pay fees for advertisement. ** "With the lack of signs of a rebound in economic fundamentals, a slowdown in domestic credit, and no further monetary easing policy, the stock market's risk appetite is unlikely to increase in the short run," UBS Securities China Rates Market analyst Mary Xia wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
3
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
4
Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021