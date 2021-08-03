Left Menu

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India July sales rise 20 pc to 3,85,533 units

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 10:54 IST
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India July sales rise 20 pc to 3,85,533 units
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday reported a 20 percent rise in total sales at 3,85,533 units in July.

The company had sold 3,21,583 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales last month stood at 3,40,133 units, as against 3,09,332 units in July 2020, a growth of 10 percent.

''Gradually ramping up production while monitoring the market situation, Honda's sales momentum continues to accelerate with July month reaching closer to 4 lakh unit mark,'' HMSI Director – Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.

He further said, ''with the majority of our dealer network resuming operations across the country, a sharp surge in inquiries for scooters followed by motorcycles is being witnessed. Backed by a good monsoon, increasing preference for personal mobility and upcoming festival season, we expect faster recovery for the market.'' HMSI said its exports last month stood at 45,400 units, as against 12,251 units in July 2020, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
3
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
4
Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021