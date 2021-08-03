Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India July sales rise 20 pc to 3,85,533 units
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday reported a 20 percent rise in total sales at 3,85,533 units in July.
The company had sold 3,21,583 units in the same month last year.
Domestic sales last month stood at 3,40,133 units, as against 3,09,332 units in July 2020, a growth of 10 percent.
''Gradually ramping up production while monitoring the market situation, Honda's sales momentum continues to accelerate with July month reaching closer to 4 lakh unit mark,'' HMSI Director – Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.
He further said, ''with the majority of our dealer network resuming operations across the country, a sharp surge in inquiries for scooters followed by motorcycles is being witnessed. Backed by a good monsoon, increasing preference for personal mobility and upcoming festival season, we expect faster recovery for the market.'' HMSI said its exports last month stood at 45,400 units, as against 12,251 units in July 2020, the company said.
