Capri Global Capital Q1 PAT rises 16 pc to Rs 46 cr

Diversified non-banking finance company Capri Global Capital Ltd (CGCL) has reported 16 per cent hike in its profit after tax to Rs 46 crore in the April to June quarter from Rs 40 crore in the year-ago period. Total income moved up 22 per cent to Rs 123 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 100 crore in Q1 FY21. Disbursements shot up seven times to Rs 308 crore from Rs 44 crore.

Assets under management (AUMs) totalled Rs 4,948 crore from Rs 4,048 crore in the same period, marking a 22 per cent increase. Managing Director Rajesh Sharma said the company remains optimistic about growth opportunities over medium term while being aware and cautious of the still delicate normalisation post-second Covid wave.

"At CGCL, we have set ourselves an ambitious target of delivering a 20 per cent YoY growth in AUM in FY22 and a medium-term CAGR of 22 to 27 per cent between FY22E to FY27E." Sharma said this is an achievable target based on organic growth opportunities the company sees in product segments.

The company serves over 29,400 customers across businesses through 85 branches in eight states. (ANI)

