Left Menu

Capital Trust announces PTC transaction of Rs 28 cr with U GRO Capital

Non-banking finance company Capital Trust said on Tuesday it has entered into a pass through certificates (PTC) transaction with U GRO Capital, a technology-focused small business lending platform.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 11:59 IST
Capital Trust announces PTC transaction of Rs 28 cr with U GRO Capital
The company caters to over 1.5 lakh customers across 63 districts through 229 branches in 10 states.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Non-banking finance company Capital Trust said on Tuesday it has entered into a pass through certificates (PTC) transaction with U GRO Capital, a technology-focused small business lending platform. The PTC transaction is about Rs 28 crore with amortisation of the pool tenure of 20 months. The instrument is rated BBB-plus by ICRA Ltd.

The tie-up will allow Capital Trust to enhance its liquidity and build a strong capital base. The loans underlying the pool will have monthly instalments with original maturity of up to three years. With this tie-up, Capital Trust will be able to expand its credit portfolio of income generating micro loans among rural India's underserved population.

Yogen Khosla, Chairman and Managing Director, said the arrangement will enable Capital Trust to expand its digital lending footprint to tier 3 to 5 regions primarily in northern India. "The company will continue to enter into such tie-ups in near-term which will help in building a strong capital base with high liquidity," he said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
3
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021