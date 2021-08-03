Left Menu

MG Motor ties up with Jio for connected features in its upcoming mid-size SUV

Jios eSIM, IOT and Streaming solutions will enable MG users to access real-time connectivity, infotainment, and telematics, Jio Director President Kiran Thomas said.The new mid-size SUV by MG Motors is expected to hit the roads in the last quarter of the year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 12:00 IST
MG Motor ties up with Jio for connected features in its upcoming mid-size SUV
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

MG Motor India on Tuesday said it has tied up with digital services provider Jio India for the Internet of Things (IOT) features in its upcoming mid-size SUV.

The automaker, which sells models like Hector and ZS EV, would have integration of IT systems enabled by Jio's IoT solution in the upcoming model.

Customers of MG's upcoming mid-size SUV will benefit from Jio's widespread internet outreach, along with the connectivity, not only in metros but also in small towns and rural areas, MG Motor said in a statement.

''Technology and innovation are leading the connected car space in the automobile industry. The current trend focuses increasingly on software-driven devices and our current partnership with a tech-innovator like Jio in the IoT space is a step towards establishing MG Motor as a tech leader in the automobile industry,'' MG Motors India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba noted.

The partnership with Jio will ensure that the company's next mid-sized connected SUV further simplifies the driving experience and ensures safety backed by technology, he added.

''Jio has been building an ecosystem of cutting-edge technology products and solutions for Indian users. Our partnership with MG Motor India is another important step in that journey. Jio's eSIM, IoT, and Streaming solutions will enable MG users to access real-time connectivity, infotainment, and telematics,'' Jio Director & President Kiran Thomas said.

The new mid-size SUV by MG Motors is expected to hit the roads in the last quarter of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
3
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021