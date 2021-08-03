Bus overturns in Budaun, driver killed

A roadways bus overturned after hitting a divider near DP college in the Sahsawan area on Tuesday, leaving the driver dead, police said.

Some passengers also sustained minor injuries in the incident and were sent to their destination after first aid.

Advertisement

The incident took place at about 5 am when the bus was coming to Budaun from Delhi, they said, adding bus driver Pankaj Pathak (40) was killed on the spot.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)