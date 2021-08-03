Dairy Tech Startup NutriMoo launches daily essentials such as fresh vegetables, fruits, breads and eggs with same day delivery

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 3 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): NutriMoo, a Gurgaon based dairy & whole food tech startup by Credence Whole Foods Pvt. Ltd. has expanded its current offerings of milk, paneer, curd and ghee to launch daily essentials such as fresh vegetables, fruits, breads and eggs with same day delivery. With this, NutriMoo plans to target 30,000 monthly active users (MAUs) from its current 1500 MAUs. The company started the SubhaLaxmi program for providing entrepreneurial opportunities to women.

SubhaLaxmi is led by women who want to make a mark for themselves in the society. It is an initiative through which NutriMoo intends to empower the women and give back to the society. Being a socially responsible organisation, NutriMoo aims to serve the community with fresh and pure dairy products, groceries and unmatched service. SubhaLaxmi is a result of years of efforts to make a meaningful direct contribution to people's health and wellness. The program is fittingly led by super-women, the SubhaLaxmis, who believe in the power of 'direct-to-kitchen', 'no-compromise' food.

In her journey, as keen supporter of 'fresh and pure' revolution, the app based dairy brand NutriMoo is enabling her all the way in the mission to bring joy of great health to families around her. This inspiring initiative is introduced by founders Mr. Abhishek Rao and Mr. Mayank Arora. The SubhaLaxmi program is under the able mentorship of Mrs. Somya Satsangi who is an early stage investor along with Mr. Youdhbir Singh, an expert in warehousing solutions and cold chain logistics.

Abhishek Rao, Co-founder & Director, Credence Foods Private Limited said, "NutriMoo is committed to delivering high grade quality milk to our communities. We are overwhelmed with response we have received so far from the customers for NutriMoo. Based on the feedback, we are adding more products to the basket which includes fresh vegetables, fruits and eggs so that our consumers can enjoy high-quality products which are delivered on the same day in the comfort of their homes. Together, a revolution is being brought, a change in the narrative, around health and wellness, to the kitchens. NutriMoo and SubhaLaxmis, jointly will be leading this food revolution, as true partners from day one. SubhaLaxmi is a women-powered opportunity to create a stable, long-lasting income for them and their family. I am confident that the SubhaLaxmi program we have started will help the SubhaLaxmis to support their family financially and develop their management skills. We look forward to serve the people and deliver one million orders per month by 31st march 2022. We cherish this partnership and salute the true change-makers of our society."

Mayank Arora, Co-Founder, & Director, Credence Foods Private Limited said, "As we all know digital is the future, so I believe this is what we all are looking for in our busy lives. NutriMoo is not just providing the luxury of ordering daily consumables online, but also assuring the best quality products. I am sure this is what today's generation is looking for. The products being a need of every household, I suppose there is huge growth capacity for us." The association will enable the SubhaLaxmis to run their enterprises from the comfort of their home, doing their best and making the best of their true potential. NutriMoo will not only guide the women but also train and support them all through the way. NutriMoo's top-of-the-class processes, farm-to-kitchen quality and adulteration-free products will ensure that the SubhaLaxmis will also expand their network as a revered businesswoman in their area.

Somya Satsangi, Investor said "At NutriMoo, we deeply appreciate the important role and positive impact women have in making economic decisions, raising a family and nurturing our communities. Through the SubhaLaxmi initiative, that's key to our supply chain, we are committed to empowering and changing the economic outlook for these women entrepreneurs." NutriMoo organized a large event to recognize and felicitate the contribution of over 200 SubhaLaxmis as part of the joint program. Key dignitaries including the founders, investors and also the family of the SubhaLaxmis were present.

The company has backed up the entire setup including supply chain with latest use of technology. With a sense of passion to work towards social welfare, NutriMoo is working towards curating innovative "Health and Wellness" products, reaching out to a diverse community, creating a sustainable future. They have come together with a vision to encourage a healthy lifestyle and promote regular consumption of nutritiously superior quality products which comply with food standards like FSSAI. NutriMoo has an in-house processing facility which is well equipped to meet world standards in pasteurisation, sterilisation and homogenisation. Their foremost mission is to provide good wholesome milk to ensure the safest and purest products reach the customers. They deliver about 20,000-25,000 orders every month.

They are now adding more product line like vegetables and fruits and will provide same day delivery service NutriMoo is currently operational in Gurgaon and plans to launch its Delhi & UP operations in a phased manner.

