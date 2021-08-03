Left Menu

IndusInd Bank gets empanelled as agency bank to RBI

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank said on Tuesday it has been empanelled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as an agency bank to facilitate transactions related to government businesses.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-08-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 12:25 IST
IndusInd Bank gets empanelled as agency bank to RBI
The lender has a client base of 2.9 crore. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank said on Tuesday it has been empanelled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as an agency bank to facilitate transactions related to government businesses. The announcement comes close on the heels of a recent RBI guideline that authorises scheduled private sector banks as agency banks of the regulator for conduct of government business.

With this, IndusInd Bank joins ranks with few other private banks of the country to carry out general banking business on behalf of the Central and state governments while also offering customers the convenience of undertaking routine financial transactions through its banking platform. "We are confident of being a 'partner of choice' for the government, its enterprises as well as all other stakeholders in fulfilling their financial aspirations in the most seamless manner," said Soumitra Sen, Head of Consumer Bank at IndusInd Bank.

As an empanelled agency bank, the lender can now be authorised to handle transactions pertaining to:revenue receipts under CBDT, CBIC & GST on behalf of the state/Central government; pension payments on behalf of state/ Central government; work related to small savings schemes; collection of stamp duty charges; collection of stamp duty from citizens for franking of documents; collection of state taxes such as professional tax, VAT and state excise on behalf of various state governments. The private sector lendor has 2,015 branches and banking outlet besides 2,872 ATMs spread across the country. It also has representative offices in London, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
3
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021